Farmers cover field with plastic films in Yuli County, Xinjiang, on March 28, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
361 Degrees doubles down on using Xinjiang’s cotton as China’s rift widens with the world
- The company, based in the Fujian provincial city of Jinjiang, will buy raw cotton, yarns, fabric and other material from the CCIA and use the association’s trademark in its sales and marketing campaigns
- The CCIA will dedicate its ‘best cotton fields’ to supply 361 Degrees, according to a press statement
Topic | Xinjiang
