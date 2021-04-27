A Wuling MINI EV car on display at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters A Wuling MINI EV car on display at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A Wuling MINI EV car on display at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Electric cars
Business /  Companies

Mini EVs steal the limelight at Shanghai Auto Show as China’s young drivers look for an affordable car

  • The Hongguang Mini EV Cabrio, a two-seater convertible, generated a buzz of excitement and is seen as a potential game changer in the world’s largest automotive market
  • ‘Low-priced battery-powered cars with fancy designs have struck a chord with young people in China,’ said Gao Shen, an independent analyst

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:35pm, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Wuling MINI EV car on display at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters A Wuling MINI EV car on display at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A Wuling MINI EV car on display at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE