A Wuling MINI EV car on display at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Mini EVs steal the limelight at Shanghai Auto Show as China’s young drivers look for an affordable car
- The Hongguang Mini EV Cabrio, a two-seater convertible, generated a buzz of excitement and is seen as a potential game changer in the world’s largest automotive market
- ‘Low-priced battery-powered cars with fancy designs have struck a chord with young people in China,’ said Gao Shen, an independent analyst
Topic | Electric cars
A Wuling MINI EV car on display at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters