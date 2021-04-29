Hong Kong’s unemployment rate stood at 6.8 per cent in the first quarter as the job market continues to remain under pressure from the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong firms’ recruitment drive to remain subdued as Covid-19 pandemic weighs on economy, KPMG says
- Companies in Hong Kong will remain conservative in hiring new employees while salaries will mostly stay frozen even as the economy is likely to recover this year
- Companies in real estate and financial services to lead the headcount recovery, with activity likely to pick up in the third quarter
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
