ICBC’s first-quarter profit growth was the lowest among China’s Big Four state-owned banks. Photo: Reuters
China’s Big Four state-owned banks’ first-quarter earnings growth comes in line with analysts’ expectations
- China Construction Bank led the profit growth, reporting a net income of 83.1 billion yuan (US$12.85 billion), up 2.8 per cent year on year
- ICBC was the only major bank that did not see a drop in its bad-loan ratio, which was unchanged at 1.58 per cent at the end of March
Topic | Banking & Finance
