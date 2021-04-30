Hainan Airlines was the foundation on which magnate Chen Feng built his conglomerate, which spanned hotels to financial institutions. Photo: Reuters
Hainan Airlines, hit by Covid-19 and HNA Group restructuring, posts biggest-ever annual loss for a listed Chinese company
- Haikou-based carrier reports a loss of US$9.9 billion for 2020
- Airline unprofitable this year too, reports first-quarter loss of 2.6 billion yuan
