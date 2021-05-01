Illustration: Henry Wong/SCMP
China’s carbo neutral goal: Cainiao, JD.com and online retailers say all that mountain of plastics and packaging have to go
- As many as 67.1 billion packages were dispatched in 2020 in China’s online shopping industry, about 80 per cent of all parcels delivered around the country, according to an estimate by the State Post Bureau
- That number could balloon to 127.5 billion by 2025, leaving a carbon footprint equivalent to 116 million tons, or 1.1 per cent of China’s total emissions of greenhouse gases that year
