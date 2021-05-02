Xpeng Motors displayed its P5 car fitted with lidar sensors from Livox at the recently concluded Shanghai motor show. Photo: EPA-EFE Xpeng Motors displayed its P5 car fitted with lidar sensors from Livox at the recently concluded Shanghai motor show. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xpeng Motors displayed its P5 car fitted with lidar sensors from Livox at the recently concluded Shanghai motor show. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese tech giants Huawei, DJI jump on to the lidar bandwagon as they eye huge potential in self-driving cars

  • Three Shenzhen-based tech firms – Huawei Technologies, DJI and RoboSense – expand presence in the lidar sensor segment as development of autonomous cars gathers pace in China
  • The first cars fitted with lidar sensors from Huawei and DJI affiliate Livox were displayed at the recently concluded Shanghai car show

Peggy Sito
Updated: 9:30am, 2 May, 2021

