Property buyers queueing up for Sino Land’s One Soho flats in Mong Kok at the developer’s sales office in Olympian City on May 1, 2021. Photo: Handout
Buyers pile into Hong Kong’s biggest weekend property sales in seven months as they park their investments in fixed assets
- Increased investor interest was seen in Saturday’s sales of three newly released projects in Hong Kong
- Investors and owner-occupiers snapped up 285 flats, or 57 per cent of the 500 units on offer across the city as of 2.55pm, according to sales agents
Topic | Hong Kong property
