Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett said that most people will fare better by owning an S&P 500 index fund instead of betting on individual stocks. Photo: Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks as ‘it’s not as easy as it sounds’
- Stock trading platforms that allow people to buy and sell stocks for free, such as Robinhood, are encouraging gambling, Buffett says
- Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire on Saturday reported first-quarter earnings of US$11.7 billion compared to a loss of US$49.7 billion a year earlier
Topic | Warren Buffett
