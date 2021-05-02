Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett said that most people will fare better by owning an S&P 500 index fund instead of betting on individual stocks. Photo: Reuters Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett said that most people will fare better by owning an S&P 500 index fund instead of betting on individual stocks. Photo: Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks as ‘it’s not as easy as it sounds’

  • Stock trading platforms that allow people to buy and sell stocks for free, such as Robinhood, are encouraging gambling, Buffett says
  • Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire on Saturday reported first-quarter earnings of US$11.7 billion compared to a loss of﻿ US$49.7 billion a year earlier

Updated: 12:37pm, 2 May, 2021

