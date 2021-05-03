Volocopter 2X, a two-seater electric air taxi shaped like a helicopter, was displayed at the Geely booth during the recently concluded 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: Handout
German air taxi firm Volocopter eyes China expansion with Geely venture
- Geely is an ideal investor and partner, as it knows well how to work with European companies, Volocopter’s chief commercial officer says
- Chinese carmaker led a US$94 million investment round in Volocopter in 2019
Topic | Electric cars
Volocopter 2X, a two-seater electric air taxi shaped like a helicopter, was displayed at the Geely booth during the recently concluded 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: Handout