A bank employee counts Chinese one-hundred yuan banknotes. The reorganisation of Peking University Founder Group will involve up to US$11.3 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Ping An Insurance stock slammed after US$11 billion plan to reorganise assets of bankrupt Peking University Founder group
- Ping An and Huafa Group to take up 73 per cent in new entity that will assume Founder’s assets, while 27 per cent is set aside to repay creditors
- A separate filing in Beijing shows the restructuring could reach between 53.7 billion yuan and 73.3 billion yuan
Topic | Stocks
A bank employee counts Chinese one-hundred yuan banknotes. The reorganisation of Peking University Founder Group will involve up to US$11.3 billion. Photo: Bloomberg