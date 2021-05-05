Swire Properties’ Two Taikoo Place offers a gross floor area of 1 million sq ft and should be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Swiss bank Julius Baer leases office space in Swire’s Two Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay, in biggest ‘decentralisation deal’ since 2018
- The bank, currently based in Central, has leased four floors in the 41-storey skyscraper, in what Colliers described as the largest ‘decentralisation deal’ in Hong Kong since late 2018
- Many companies have left Central, the world’s most expensive place to run an office, to take up space in non-core districts such as Causeway Bay, Quarry Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui
