Shenzhen-listed S.F. Holding, the operator of courier firm SF Express, is spinning off its logistics assets via a Reit listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
S.F. Holding, operator of SF Express, set to raise up to US$345 million from listing of Reit logistics assets in Hong Kong
- SF Reit will sell 520 million units in a range of HK$4.68 to HK$5.16 each, with trading set to start on May 17 on Hong Kong stock exchange
- Shenzhen-listed S.F. Holding, which operates SF Express, is injecting three logistics centres worth HK$6.1 billion into SF Reit
Topic | IPO
