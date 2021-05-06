The Hong Kong government will set out more proactive strategies and measures later this year to cut carbon emissions. Photo: Roy Issa
How companies have looked past space-starved Hong Kong for clean energy to meet carbon reduction goals
- Swire Properties and Citigroup units are among companies turning to renewable-energy credits in China to meet their decarbonisation targets
- Hong Kong faces space constraints for clean-energy projects while power consumers are limited to two power suppliers in home market
Topic | Energy
The Hong Kong government will set out more proactive strategies and measures later this year to cut carbon emissions. Photo: Roy Issa