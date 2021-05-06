The Hong Kong government will set out more proactive strategies and measures later this year to cut carbon emissions. Photo: Roy Issa The Hong Kong government will set out more proactive strategies and measures later this year to cut carbon emissions. Photo: Roy Issa
The Hong Kong government will set out more proactive strategies and measures later this year to cut carbon emissions. Photo: Roy Issa
Energy
Business /  Companies

How companies have looked past space-starved Hong Kong for clean energy to meet carbon reduction goals

  • Swire Properties and Citigroup units are among companies turning to renewable-energy credits in China to meet their decarbonisation targets
  • Hong Kong faces space constraints for clean-energy projects while power consumers are limited to two power suppliers in home market

Topic |   Energy
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:48am, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong government will set out more proactive strategies and measures later this year to cut carbon emissions. Photo: Roy Issa The Hong Kong government will set out more proactive strategies and measures later this year to cut carbon emissions. Photo: Roy Issa
The Hong Kong government will set out more proactive strategies and measures later this year to cut carbon emissions. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE