People walk on a bridge in Beijing. China and the US, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, have agreed on cooperating together to tackle climate change. Photo: EPA-EFE
What is ‘carbon trading’ in Hong Kong, and how do renewable energy certificates work under 2050 net-zero emissions target
- Hong Kong’s two power utilities have sold 8.5 million units of certificates since 2019, or 0.02 per cent of their combined power sales last year
- Market-based emissions trading schemes will grow as governments step up their net-zero campaigns
