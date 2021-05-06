Retail investors banded together on social media in January to drive GameStop to astronomical levels, badly hurting hedge funds that were betting against the stock in the process. Photo: EPA-EFE Retail investors banded together on social media in January to drive GameStop to astronomical levels, badly hurting hedge funds that were betting against the stock in the process. Photo: EPA-EFE
US regulators mull new rules that could threaten Robinhood, Citadel

  • SEC’s Gary Gensler shines spotlight on online brokerages and market makers that dominate the business of executing retail investors’ equity orders
  • Many SEC regulations were approved long before social media, real-time trading and smartphones transformed the stock market

Updated: 10:16am, 6 May, 2021

