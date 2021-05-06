People receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs at a mass vaccination site in Gulou district of Nanjing, a Chinese city in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Xinhua People receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs at a mass vaccination site in Gulou district of Nanjing, a Chinese city in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine producers sink as Biden backs waiving patent, rights on jabs in blow to monopoly, profit outlook

  • CanSino, Sinopharm and Fosun Pharma log huge losses, greeting mainland Chinese traders who returned from a three-day holiday break
  • The slide bucks a generally upbeat tone in Hong Kong market as the Hang Seng Index jumps as much as 1.2 per cent

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:27pm, 6 May, 2021

