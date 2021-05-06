The newsroom of Phoenix Television Corporation in Tai Po Industrial Estate on March 28, 2011. Photo: Handout
Haikou police detain son-in-law of Phoenix Media’s founder Liu Changle for investigation into peer-to-peer lending
- He Xin was detained on suspicion of illegally accepting deposits from the public, according to a May 5 announcement by Haikou’s police
- He, who owns 70.8 per cent of Phoenix Financial, is Liu’s son-in-law, according to an April 29, 2020 filing to Hong Kong’s stock exchange
Topic | Hong Kong media
The newsroom of Phoenix Television Corporation in Tai Po Industrial Estate on March 28, 2011. Photo: Handout