Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing defines ESG as matters related to a listed company’s sustainability, its impact on the environment and the wider society within which it operates. Photo: Bloomberg
What is ESG and why does it matter for businesses and investors?

  • Europe-domiciled funds accounted for 81 per cent of all assets scored for ESG performance last year
  • Asia excluding Japan reported the launch of 43 sustainable funds last year, up from 27 in 2019

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:30am, 7 May, 2021

