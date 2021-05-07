Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing defines ESG as matters related to a listed company’s sustainability, its impact on the environment and the wider society within which it operates. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
What is ESG and why does it matter for businesses and investors?
- Europe-domiciled funds accounted for 81 per cent of all assets scored for ESG performance last year
- Asia excluding Japan reported the launch of 43 sustainable funds last year, up from 27 in 2019
Topic | Investing
Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing defines ESG as matters related to a listed company’s sustainability, its impact on the environment and the wider society within which it operates. Photo: Bloomberg