A man charges his electric car in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Sustainable investment wave in China to continue, thanks to Beijing’s climate policy support, says Morningstar
- The research firm expects to see increasing investment in the long-term growth of decarbonisation-related sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy
- China saw a sharp jump in the net inflow of money into sustainability-themed funds to US$5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of last year from US$966 million in the third
