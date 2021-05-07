A man charges his electric car in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg A man charges his electric car in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
A man charges his electric car in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Investing
Business /  Companies

Sustainable investment wave in China to continue, thanks to Beijing’s climate policy support, says Morningstar

  • The research firm expects to see increasing investment in the long-term growth of decarbonisation-related sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy
  • China saw a sharp jump in the net inflow of money into sustainability-themed funds to US$5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of last year from US$966 million in the third

Topic |   Investing
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:30am, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man charges his electric car in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg A man charges his electric car in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
A man charges his electric car in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE