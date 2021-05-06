The assembly line that produces both the electric vehicle Renault Zoe and the hybrid vehicle Nissan Micra, at Flins-sur-Seine, the largest Renault production site in France, on May 6, 2020. Photo: AFP
Carmakers are stripping out digital bells and whistles as global chips shortages send assemblers back to analogue features
- Nissan is leaving navigation systems out of thousands of vehicles that typically would have them, while Ram no longer offers its 1500 pickups with a standard “intelligent” rear-view mirror that monitors for blind spots
- Renault has stopped offering an oversized digital screen behind the steering wheel on its Arkana SUV
Topic | Semiconductors
The assembly line that produces both the electric vehicle Renault Zoe and the hybrid vehicle Nissan Micra, at Flins-sur-Seine, the largest Renault production site in France, on May 6, 2020. Photo: AFP