Why Chinese electric car start-ups NIO, Xpeng are making a beeline for Norway
- Norway is fast becoming Chinese electric car start-ups’ key export market. There’s a reason for that: it’s the world leader in terms of EV uptake
- Nearly 77,000 EVs were sold in Norway last year, accounting for over 54 per cent of overall new car sales
