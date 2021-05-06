William Li, founder and chief CEO of NIO, unveils the ET7 sedan at a launch event in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on January 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters
NIO targets Tesla, VW in Norway, the runaway electric car leaders in the Nordic country, with ES8 SUV, ET7 luxury sedan
- Shanghai-based NIO will initially sell the ES8 SUV in Norway from September followed by the ET7 luxury sedan next year
- Electric car maker plans to have a presence in at least five European countries next year, founder and CEO William Li says
