Li Ning shares hit new high as sales surge amid Chinese boycott of Western sports brands over Xinjiang cotton row
- China Lining, Li Ning’s premium fashion arm, saw its sales on Tmall jump 419 per cent during the Labour Day holiday period, driving the company’s share price to a record high
- Western brands including H&M and Nike faced a storm of criticism from customers and Chinese officials over their allegations of forced labour used in cotton production
