A Li Ning shop in Beijing. Photo: Reuters A Li Ning shop in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang cotton
Li Ning shares hit new high as sales surge amid Chinese boycott of Western sports brands over Xinjiang cotton row

  • China Lining, Li Ning’s premium fashion arm, saw its sales on Tmall jump 419 per cent during the Labour Day holiday period, driving the company’s share price to a record high
  • Western brands including H&M and Nike faced a storm of criticism from customers and Chinese officials over their allegations of forced labour used in cotton production

Pearl Liu
Updated: 4:47pm, 7 May, 2021

