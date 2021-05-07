An aerial view of the commercial site at Caroline Hill Road, Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
CK Asset, Wheelock, Sun Hung Kai Properties among six bidders for massive Causeway Bay commercial site
- The 286,140 sq ft site on Caroline Hill Road can yield a gross floor area of around 1.1 million sq ft
- It is the first plot in Causeway Bay to be offered for tender by the government since 1997
Topic | Hong Kong property
