An aerial view of the commercial site at Caroline Hill Road, Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan An aerial view of the commercial site at Caroline Hill Road, Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
CK Asset, Wheelock, Sun Hung Kai Properties among six bidders for massive Causeway Bay commercial site

  • The 286,140 sq ft site on Caroline Hill Road can yield a gross floor area of around 1.1 million sq ft
  • It is the first plot in Causeway Bay to be offered for tender by the government since 1997

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 6:53pm, 7 May, 2021

