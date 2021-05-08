The arrival of the inaugural freight train service from eastern China's Yiwu to Liege in Belgium on November 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.
China refutes Belgian politician’s ‘baseless’ claim about Chinese spies gaining access to Alibaba’s logistics hub at Liege Airport
- China’s embassy in Belgium refuted the “baseless allegations” by a local politician about Alibaba’s logistics hub giving access to Chinese spies
- China’s government never demands Chinese companies to conduct any activity that breaches local laws and regulations, the embassy said
Topic | Alibaba
