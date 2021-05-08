The arrival of the inaugural freight train service from eastern China's Yiwu to Liege in Belgium on November 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua. The arrival of the inaugural freight train service from eastern China's Yiwu to Liege in Belgium on November 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.
Alibaba
China refutes Belgian politician’s ‘baseless’ claim about Chinese spies gaining access to Alibaba’s logistics hub at Liege Airport

  • China’s embassy in Belgium refuted the “baseless allegations” by a local politician about Alibaba’s logistics hub giving access to Chinese spies
  • China’s government never demands Chinese companies to conduct any activity that breaches local laws and regulations, the embassy said

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:21pm, 8 May, 2021

