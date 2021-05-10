An airport security staff member wearing protective gear, amid concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak, escorts passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: AFP An airport security staff member wearing protective gear, amid concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak, escorts passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: AFP
An airport security staff member wearing protective gear, amid concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak, escorts passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: AFP
Stocks
Business /  Companies

Shanghai airport stock survived the pandemic in 2020. Vaccination and foreign fund exodus are now killing it

  • Foreign ownership of Shanghai International Airport stock reached a six-year low last quarter amid an exodus of big funds
  • A deal to peg duty-free shopping floor space to international tourist traffic could squeeze rental income as pandemic lingers

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:49am, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An airport security staff member wearing protective gear, amid concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak, escorts passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: AFP An airport security staff member wearing protective gear, amid concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak, escorts passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: AFP
An airport security staff member wearing protective gear, amid concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak, escorts passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE