Midea Group has interests ranging from robots and automation to property development and education, and ranked 307th in the Fortune Global 500 List last year. Photo: Iris Ouyang
exclusive | Midea, China’s top home appliances maker, to expand overseas production as it eyes 10 per cent global market share
- Midea Group aims to achieve home appliances sales of US$40 billion overseas by 2025, which will give it a 10 per cent share of the global market
- Company is looking for suitable locations for manufacturing in North America while expanding production in a number of nations with an emphasis on automation
