Buyers queue up to buy flats at The Henley, at Henderson’s sales office in One IFC, Central, on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Bumper weekend for Hong Kong property sales as buyers flock to snap up flats at Henderson’s The Henley in Kai Tak

  • Henderson sold some 70 per cent or 134 of 196 units on offer at phase one of The Henley, at the close of sales on Sunday
  • Some 3,063 people registered their interest, or nearly 16 buyers for each available unit

Eric Ng
Updated: 10:28pm, 9 May, 2021

