Shanghai Fosun Pharma is BioNTech’s partner for marketing the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Photo: Reuters Shanghai Fosun Pharma is BioNTech’s partner for marketing the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Fosun Pharma is BioNTech’s partner for marketing the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Fosun Pharma unit, BioNTech to form joint venture to make up to 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine in China

  • The Fosun unit will contribute up to US$100 million of assets including cash and a manufacturing facility, while BioNTech will chip in the licence and know-how
  • Fosun is BioNTech’s exclusive partner for the vaccine in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:51pm, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai Fosun Pharma is BioNTech’s partner for marketing the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Photo: Reuters Shanghai Fosun Pharma is BioNTech’s partner for marketing the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Fosun Pharma is BioNTech’s partner for marketing the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE