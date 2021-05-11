The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla
Business /  Companies

Tesla suffers setback in China as backlash over safety, quality of its electric cars sinks sales by 27 per cent

  • The decline of nearly 10,000 vehicles in April is a ‘huge setback’, said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai
  • A protest at the Shanghai Auto Show by the owner of a Model 3 that had crashed sparked a social media storm over quality standards at Tesla’s Gigafactory 3

Topic |   Tesla
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:34pm, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE