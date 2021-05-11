The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla suffers setback in China as backlash over safety, quality of its electric cars sinks sales by 27 per cent
- The decline of nearly 10,000 vehicles in April is a ‘huge setback’, said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai
- A protest at the Shanghai Auto Show by the owner of a Model 3 that had crashed sparked a social media storm over quality standards at Tesla’s Gigafactory 3
Topic | Tesla
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg