Alibaba and Meituan cushion losses in Hong Kong market while the broader markets in Asia-Pacific struggle under inflation risks. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks tumble to seven-week low as commodities fuel inflation worries while Alibaba and Meituan cushion losses
- Hong Kong stocks sink alongside major Asia-Pacific markets as rising commodity prices renew worries about policy tightening
- Alibaba Group offers a bright spot with shares rallying before its earnings report, while Meituan halts a 10-day losing stretch
Topic | China stock market
