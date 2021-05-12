Alibaba and Meituan cushion losses in Hong Kong market while the broader markets in Asia-Pacific struggle under inflation risks. Photo: Xinhua Alibaba and Meituan cushion losses in Hong Kong market while the broader markets in Asia-Pacific struggle under inflation risks. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks tumble to seven-week low as commodities fuel inflation worries while Alibaba and Meituan cushion losses

  • Hong Kong stocks sink alongside major Asia-Pacific markets as rising commodity prices renew worries about policy tightening
  • Alibaba Group offers a bright spot with shares rallying before its earnings report, while Meituan halts a 10-day losing stretch

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:03pm, 12 May, 2021

