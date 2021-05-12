Chinese companies dominate additions and deletions in index constituents under MSCI’s latest semi-annual review. Photo: Reuters
Chow Tai Fook surges to seven-year high, ASM Pacific slumps after MSCI index review as mainland companies dominate changes
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery jumps by the most in three months to reach a level not seen since February 2014
- MSCI semi-annual review resulted in 60 additions and 21 deletions of mainland companies in flagship MSCI ACWI gauge
