BYD had a 12.9 per cent share of China’s new energy vehicle market, trailing the 14.7 per cent share by SAIC-GM-Wuling. Photo: AP Photo
Warren Buffett-backed BYD presses ahead with plans to list semiconductor unit on Shenzhen’s ChiNext tech board
- BYD says its legal advisers approve of the plan to go ahead with the spin off and listing of the 72.3 per cent-owned semiconductor unit
- Investors cheer BYD’s move for the semiconductor unit as they push the company’s Hong Kong and mainland listed shares at least 4.9 per cent higher
Topic | BYD
BYD had a 12.9 per cent share of China’s new energy vehicle market, trailing the 14.7 per cent share by SAIC-GM-Wuling. Photo: AP Photo