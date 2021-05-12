BYD had a 12.9 per cent share of China’s new energy vehicle market, trailing the 14.7 per cent share by SAIC-GM-Wuling. Photo: AP Photo BYD had a 12.9 per cent share of China’s new energy vehicle market, trailing the 14.7 per cent share by SAIC-GM-Wuling. Photo: AP Photo
Warren Buffett-backed BYD presses ahead with plans to list semiconductor unit on Shenzhen’s ChiNext tech board

  • BYD says its legal advisers approve of the plan to go ahead with the spin off and listing of the 72.3 per cent-owned semiconductor unit
  • Investors cheer BYD’s move for the semiconductor unit as they push the company’s Hong Kong and mainland listed shares at least 4.9 per cent higher

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:30pm, 12 May, 2021

BYD had a 12.9 per cent share of China’s new energy vehicle market, trailing the 14.7 per cent share by SAIC-GM-Wuling. Photo: AP Photo
