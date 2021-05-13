Hong Kong’s biggest lenders are spending billions to hire wealth managers and beefing up their China teams in preparation for the imminent launch of the new connect scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong’s biggest lenders are spending billions to hire wealth managers and beefing up their China teams in preparation for the imminent launch of the new connect scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Stock Connect
Explainer |
Wealth Management Connect: here’s what you need to know about the scheme that excites your bankers

  • The first cross border trading scheme to focus on the Greater Bay Area will facilitate total fund flow of 300 billion yuan (US$46.5 billion)
  • Individual investors can only sign up with one bank and its partner across the border

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:39am, 13 May, 2021

