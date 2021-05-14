Workers at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery make lithium batteries for electric cars and other uses, in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Electric car, commodities boom make it imperative to have price hedging tools for battery metals, says CME
- With battery accounting for 20 to 40 per cent of the cost of an EV, futures will help users and traders to manage price risks, CME executive says
- After CME Group launched a lithium futures contract on May 3, London Metal Exchange plans to introduce a similar product on July 19
Workers at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery make lithium batteries for electric cars and other uses, in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP