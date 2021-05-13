Economic analysts said Beijing had been taking a cautious stance with US businesses in China since the trade war flared up, hoping to sustain its economic growth. Photo: EPA-EFE Economic analysts said Beijing had been taking a cautious stance with US businesses in China since the trade war flared up, hoping to sustain its economic growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economic analysts said Beijing had been taking a cautious stance with US businesses in China since the trade war flared up, hoping to sustain its economic growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Companies

US businesses are a ‘quintessential’ part of China’s development, senior economic official tells American executives

  • Gao Jian, a deputy director at the National Development and Reform Commission, told US company executives that Beijing is determined to broaden access for foreign businesses
  • The olive branch came after Xiaomi and the US government agreed on Wednesday to remove the company from a blacklist barring US investment in nine Chinese technology giants

Topic |   US-China relations
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:19pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Economic analysts said Beijing had been taking a cautious stance with US businesses in China since the trade war flared up, hoping to sustain its economic growth. Photo: EPA-EFE Economic analysts said Beijing had been taking a cautious stance with US businesses in China since the trade war flared up, hoping to sustain its economic growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economic analysts said Beijing had been taking a cautious stance with US businesses in China since the trade war flared up, hoping to sustain its economic growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE