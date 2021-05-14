People register information as they prepare to receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city in eastern Chinese province of Anhui on May 13. Photo: AFP
Chinese biotech firm’s 590 per cent stock rally in focus as Covid-19 drug claims attract controversy
- Stock has risen 590 per cent in Hong Kong this year on the back of progress reports in its drug called Proxalutamide
- Kintor’s clinical trial in the US and a separate study in Brazil have drawn scepticism for lack of transparency
