People register information as they prepare to receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city in eastern Chinese province of Anhui on May 13. Photo: AFP People register information as they prepare to receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city in eastern Chinese province of Anhui on May 13. Photo: AFP
People register information as they prepare to receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city in eastern Chinese province of Anhui on May 13. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

Chinese biotech firm’s 590 per cent stock rally in focus as Covid-19 drug claims attract controversy

  • Stock has risen 590 per cent in Hong Kong this year on the back of progress reports in its drug called Proxalutamide
  • Kintor’s clinical trial in the US and a separate study in Brazil have drawn scepticism for lack of transparency

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
ReutersSCMP Reporter
Reuters  and SCMP Reporter

Updated: 1:22pm, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People register information as they prepare to receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city in eastern Chinese province of Anhui on May 13. Photo: AFP People register information as they prepare to receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city in eastern Chinese province of Anhui on May 13. Photo: AFP
People register information as they prepare to receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city in eastern Chinese province of Anhui on May 13. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE