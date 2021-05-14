Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing says Hong Kong is keen to learn from Foshan’s experience in using green hydrogen for public transport. Photo: Edmond So Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing says Hong Kong is keen to learn from Foshan’s experience in using green hydrogen for public transport. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong to set up task force to explore expanding green efforts beyond taxis, buses, lorries and ferries

  • The Hong Kong government will set up a new task force to explore opportunities in green hydrogen to achieve “deeper decarbonisation”, environment minister Wong Kam-sing says
  • The government will update its four-year-old Climate Action Plan this year, to map out a path for Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality, minister says

Eric Ng
Updated: 4:18pm, 14 May, 2021

