Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing says Hong Kong is keen to learn from Foshan’s experience in using green hydrogen for public transport. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong to set up task force to explore expanding green efforts beyond taxis, buses, lorries and ferries
- The Hong Kong government will set up a new task force to explore opportunities in green hydrogen to achieve “deeper decarbonisation”, environment minister Wong Kam-sing says
- The government will update its four-year-old Climate Action Plan this year, to map out a path for Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality, minister says
Topic | Green living
