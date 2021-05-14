A worker installing doors on the new Chevrolet Cruze on the assembly line at General Motors’ assembly in Lordstown, Ohio on July 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters A worker installing doors on the new Chevrolet Cruze on the assembly line at General Motors’ assembly in Lordstown, Ohio on July 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters
A worker installing doors on the new Chevrolet Cruze on the assembly line at General Motors’ assembly in Lordstown, Ohio on July 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Autos
Business /  Companies

The global chips shortage is wreaking US$110 billion of havoc on carmakers from Ford to General Motors

  • The estimated cost from the worldwide shortage of automotive chips has just increased by 80 per cent to US$110 billion, according to an analysis
  • Global carmakers will lose 3.9 million vehicles in production this year

Topic |   Autos
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:22pm, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker installing doors on the new Chevrolet Cruze on the assembly line at General Motors’ assembly in Lordstown, Ohio on July 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters A worker installing doors on the new Chevrolet Cruze on the assembly line at General Motors’ assembly in Lordstown, Ohio on July 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters
A worker installing doors on the new Chevrolet Cruze on the assembly line at General Motors’ assembly in Lordstown, Ohio on July 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE