A worker installing doors on the new Chevrolet Cruze on the assembly line at General Motors’ assembly in Lordstown, Ohio on July 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters
The global chips shortage is wreaking US$110 billion of havoc on carmakers from Ford to General Motors
- The estimated cost from the worldwide shortage of automotive chips has just increased by 80 per cent to US$110 billion, according to an analysis
- Global carmakers will lose 3.9 million vehicles in production this year
