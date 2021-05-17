Faster US inflation and weaker Chinese credit impulses are bad signs for growth stocks. Photo: Shutterstock Faster US inflation and weaker Chinese credit impulses are bad signs for growth stocks. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Don’t try to catch a falling knife’ as red flags from China credit data, US inflation pressure growth stocks

  • Hang Seng Tech Index slipped below the 200-day moving average line this month, a bearish sign for stocks even after a 31 per cent plunge
  • Tencent’s rally since 2010 and its current reversal mirrors Nasdaq’s blistering decade before the 2000 dotcom crash

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 7:37am, 17 May, 2021

