Faster US inflation and weaker Chinese credit impulses are bad signs for growth stocks. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Don’t try to catch a falling knife’ as red flags from China credit data, US inflation pressure growth stocks
- Hang Seng Tech Index slipped below the 200-day moving average line this month, a bearish sign for stocks even after a 31 per cent plunge
- Tencent’s rally since 2010 and its current reversal mirrors Nasdaq’s blistering decade before the 2000 dotcom crash
