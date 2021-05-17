An artist’s illustration of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. Photo: Handout An artist’s illustration of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. Photo: Handout
An artist’s illustration of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Antony Leung-backed high-end Shenzhen hospital to target middle-class, affluent Greater Bay Area patients with competitive pricing

  • It will be just like Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, but offering slightly lower priced packages, says New Frontier Group CEO
  • Hospital will focus on obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics and family medicine in light of Shenzhen’s young population

Topic |   Health & Fitness
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 11:26am, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist’s illustration of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. Photo: Handout An artist’s illustration of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. Photo: Handout
An artist’s illustration of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE