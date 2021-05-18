Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk speaking at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images
Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ fame goes short on Tesla and Musk, betting on EV maker’s stock to fall
- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a filing
- The filing said the position was worth US$534 million
