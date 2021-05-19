EA’s Tallawarra power station in Wollongong, New South Wales. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong utility CLP banks on Australian hydrogen sourcing experience to power decarbonisation in city
- Company is closely monitoring the hydrogen sector’s development both in China and overseas, chief operating officer tells Post
- EnergyAustralia, a unit of CLP’s, struck a deal with New South Wales on May 4 to build the 300 megawatts hydrogen and natural gas-fired Tallawarra B plant
