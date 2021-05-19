Visitors check out a China-made Tesla Model Y SUV at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing. Photo: Reuters Visitors check out a China-made Tesla Model Y SUV at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tesla, Nio and other EV makers seek to build Apple-like brand loyalty among fans

  • Nio and Xpeng are building online communities for users to earn credit for other branded products
  • Nio has sold more than 3 million products on its app, which has 1.6 million members

Pearl Liu
Updated: 11:24pm, 19 May, 2021

