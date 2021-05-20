Shops operated by Yuyuan in downtown Shanghai. The new entity will be called Yuyuan Aviation Industry Limited Partnership, according to its filing on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images Shops operated by Yuyuan in downtown Shanghai. The new entity will be called Yuyuan Aviation Industry Limited Partnership, according to its filing on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images
Shops operated by Yuyuan in downtown Shanghai. The new entity will be called Yuyuan Aviation Industry Limited Partnership, according to its filing on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images
Fosun Group
Business /  Companies

Fosun retail unit Yuyuan sets up US$6.4 billion firm to invest in airlines

  • Yuyuan’s shares rise by the daily limit amid speculation that its aviation investment company would target Hainan Airlines
  • Retailer will contribute 10 billion yuan, while the rest of the capital will be provided by unnamed partners

Topic |   Fosun Group
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shops operated by Yuyuan in downtown Shanghai. The new entity will be called Yuyuan Aviation Industry Limited Partnership, according to its filing on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images Shops operated by Yuyuan in downtown Shanghai. The new entity will be called Yuyuan Aviation Industry Limited Partnership, according to its filing on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images
Shops operated by Yuyuan in downtown Shanghai. The new entity will be called Yuyuan Aviation Industry Limited Partnership, according to its filing on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE