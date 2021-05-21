A concept of Chongqing Changan Automobile’s Yueyue sports-utility vehicle (SUV) at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: Mark Andrews. A concept of Chongqing Changan Automobile’s Yueyue sports-utility vehicle (SUV) at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: Mark Andrews.
A concept of Chongqing Changan Automobile’s Yueyue sports-utility vehicle (SUV) at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: Mark Andrews.
Tesla faces yet another EV rival in China as partner of Ford and Mazda teams up with Huawei and CATL to launch the Avita brand

  • Avita will operate as an independent entity, assembling EVs based on the new CHN architecture, according to a statement by Changan Automobile
  • The smart EV will use Huawei’s Harmony OS and battery packs made by Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL)

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:30pm, 21 May, 2021

