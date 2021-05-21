A bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong stock exchange Thursday, May 20, 2021. Photo: AP
Hang Seng adds Country Garden unit, Xinyi Solar and Buffett-backed BYD to kick off its biggest index overhaul in half a century
- The move will raise the constituent stocks to 58 on June 7 as part of the compiler’s plan to widen the membership to 80 by mid-2022
- The rebalancing will reduce the weighting of AIA, Tencent and HSBC, raise Alibaba’s portion as a result of a new cap on each stock
Topic | Hang Seng Index
