Guy Bradley, CEO of Swire Properties (left) with Merlin Swire, who is stepping down as chairman of Swire Pacific and Swire Properties. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Merlin Swire to step down as chairman of Swire Pacific and Swire Properties after the giant Hong Kong group reported its first losses
- Merlin Bingham Swire, a sixth-generation descendant of the conglomerate’s founder, will step down as chairman of Swire Pacific and Swire Properties in August
- Swire has been struggling to recover from the worst period in its history after being hit first by the social unrest that rattled Hong Kong in 2019 and then the Covid-19 outbreak
