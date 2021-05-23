The app now has 100,000 users and is also available in mainland China and southeast Asian countries. Photo: SCMP Handout The app now has 100,000 users and is also available in mainland China and southeast Asian countries. Photo: SCMP Handout
The app now has 100,000 users and is also available in mainland China and southeast Asian countries. Photo: SCMP Handout
Mental health
Business /  Companies

‘Wellness companion’ app Clara is helping Hong Kong employees get the mental health support they need during Covid-19 pandemic

  • The mobile app developed by Hong Kong start-up Neurum Health is available to corporate subscribers, who get an overall health index of their workplace
  • The app tracks the user’s mood and behaviour, recommending personalised programmes and exercises; it can even pave the way to a professional diagnosis

Topic |   Mental health
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:30am, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The app now has 100,000 users and is also available in mainland China and southeast Asian countries. Photo: SCMP Handout The app now has 100,000 users and is also available in mainland China and southeast Asian countries. Photo: SCMP Handout
The app now has 100,000 users and is also available in mainland China and southeast Asian countries. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE