The app now has 100,000 users and is also available in mainland China and southeast Asian countries. Photo: SCMP Handout
‘Wellness companion’ app Clara is helping Hong Kong employees get the mental health support they need during Covid-19 pandemic
- The mobile app developed by Hong Kong start-up Neurum Health is available to corporate subscribers, who get an overall health index of their workplace
- The app tracks the user’s mood and behaviour, recommending personalised programmes and exercises; it can even pave the way to a professional diagnosis
Topic | Mental health
